Bandi Sanjay accuses Telangana govt of bais against majority

Hyderabad: Union Minister of State for Home and Karimnagar MP, Bandi Sanjay Kumar, has promised to convert Hyderabad’s Baghyalakshmi temple into a golden temple. On Sunday, he criticised the Congress government for allocating Rs 33 crore for Ramzan festivities and only Rs 5 lakh for Bonalu celebrations for 24 temples in the Old City.

During his Old City tour, Sanjay Kumar also demanded Rs 10 crore for the development of Lal Darwaza temple and accused the government of bias. He pledged that the BJP would ensure Bonalu is celebrated city-wide and that the transformation of the Bhagyalakshmi temple would be completed if BJP comes to power in the state.

Also Read Hyderabad’s Old City immersed in Bonalu celebrations on first day

“Once our government comes to power we will ensure that ‘Bonalu’ will be celebrated in every lane of the city and Bhagyalakshmi temple will be converted into a golden temple. The adjacent market should be handed over to Lal Darwaza temple development,” he said.

Sanjay asserted that the ruling party’s actions in the name of secularism have led the majority community to ‘beg for funds’.

Union Minister of State for Home and Karimnagar MP, Bandi Sanjay Kumar, has promised to convert Hyderabad's Baghyalakshmi temple into a golden temple. On Sunday, he criticised the Congress government for allocating Rs 33 crore for Ramzan festivities and only Rs 5 lakh for Bonalu… pic.twitter.com/BFYrann3hx — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) July 28, 2024

He also criticised Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s offer to AIMIM leader Akbaruddin Owaisi that the latter will be made deputy CM if he wins from Kodangal, suggesting it was a move to protect business interests.

“Is Kodangul a personal property of the Congress or Majlis Party? It is shameful that someone notorious for hate speeches is being serenaded by the ruling party. But, then the Majlis Party leaders always move closer to the government in power to protect their business interests,” Bandi Sanjay said.

Earlier, Sanjay Kumar visited various temples, including Nalla Pochamma, Renuka Mata, Bharat Mata, and Akkanna-Madanna temples. Senior BJP leaders, including G. Kishan Reddy, Rajya Sabha member K. Laxman, and Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya, also participated in festivities at different temples across the capital region.