Bandi Sanjay alleges conspiracy as minority included in BC category in Telangana

Hyderabad: Union minister of State for home affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Saturday, February 8 alleged that a conspiracy is being created against the Backward Classes in Telangana by including the Muslim minority in the category.

He opined that this would hamper the chances of Hindu leaders contesting from BC areas in the future. The former Telangana Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president cited the previous Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) elections as an example.

Kumar further alleged that Muslim candidates captured BC-dominated seats due to the 4 percent reservation implemented by the previous Congress government under YS Rajasekhara Reddy’s tenure.

While participating in the BJP MLC graduate constituency candidate’s rally in Telangana’s Karimnagar, Kumar asked why the BC community was not protesting over the issue.