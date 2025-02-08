Telangana MPs delegation meets Nirmala Sitharaman, discuss outstanding funds

Hyderabad: Deputy chief minister Bhatti Vikramarka, along with a delegation of Telangana MPs met Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman at her residence in New Delhi on Saturday, February 8, requesting the Centre to release the payment of funds to the state that have been pending for years.

The delegation has urged the union minister to expedite the release of Rs 408.5 crore, in addition to release of funds for backward districts pf Telangana as per Section 94 (2) of the AP Reorganisation Act.

The union minister was requested to rectify the mistakes in allocation of funds to the state for various schemes in 2014-15 financial year.

The delegation also reminded the union minister that Rs 208.24 crore funds were pending under Section 56 (2), and transfer of funds under the AP Reorganisation Act.

The MPs also tried to negotiate restructuring of debts sought by the state government through various corporations and special purpose vehicles.

Resolution of payment of arrears between AP and Telangana power utilities, and the excess liability on Telangana Power Finance Corporation through AP Power Finance Corporation under the Reorganisation Act.

Nagarkurnool MP Mallu Ravi, Bhongir MP Ch Kiran Kumar and Mahabubabad MP Balaram Naik were among the MPs who met Nirmala Sitharaman.