Denial of national status to Telangana’s PRLIS failure of Congress, BJP: Kavitha

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLC K Kavitha on Friday, February 7, slammed the Congress government and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for failing to secure a national project status for the Palamuru Rangareddy Lift Irrigation project (PRLIS).

She said that not having the national status for the Palamuru-Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Project (PRLIP) is a collective failure of the Congress and the BJP.

Kavitha criticised the Congress and BJP for not being able to secure a national status for the project despite having eight MPs each from Telangana. Attacking the BJP, the BRS MLC said that the people of Telangana are watching. “A party with eight MPs from the state delivers nothing in return. This is the BJP’s true contribution to Telangana: zero accountability, and zero respect.”

“The denial of national status to the Palamuru-Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Project (PRLIP) is yet another blatant act of discrimination by the BJP-led central government,” said Kavitha in a post on X.

She further added that since Telangana’s formation, the state has faced constant neglect – from unfair budget allocations and project recognitions to the outright disregard for our culture and festivals. “This purposeful exclusion of PRLIP is just the latest chapter in a long history of marginalisation.”

The denial of national status to the Palamuru-Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Project (PRLIP) is yet another blatant act of discrimination by the BJP-led central government. Since Telangana’s formation, we’ve faced persistent neglect -… — Kavitha Kalvakuntla (@RaoKavitha) February 7, 2025

The BRS MLC urged the Congress to step up and fight for Telangana’s rightful share. She claimed that the BRS govt under the leadership of former CM KCR Garu made relentless efforts and pressed for PRLIP’s special status recognition, among many other efforts. “The Congress govt must also ensure that Telangana’s voice echoes loud and clear in Delhi, prioritizing the aspirations and well-being of our people above all else.”

What is PRLIS?

Former Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao (KCR) inaugurated the Palamuru-Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Scheme at Narlapur in Nagarkurnool district in 2023, lifting water from the Krishna River into the Anjanagiri reservoir which has a capacity of 6.4 TMC.

Palamuru-Ranga Reddy Lift Irrigation Scheme envisaged to create irrigation potential in upland areas of Nagarkurnool, Mahabubnagar, Vikarabad, Rangareddy, and Nalgonda districts for an ayacut of 10.00 lakh acres, (proposal for enhanced ayacut of 12.30 lakh acres is under consideration at Government) drinking water to enroute villages, GHMC and industrial use by lifting 2 TMC per day for 60 days during the flood season (1.50 TMC for PRLIS + 0.50 TMC for Dindi L.I.S) from foreshore of Srisailam Reservoir on Krishna River near at Yellur(V), Kolhapur (M) to K.P. Laxmidevipally(V), Kondurg (M) with 5-stage lifting and then utilizing water by gravity.

The government has accorded administrative approval for an amount of Rs. 35,200 crores.

The main conduit works of PRLIS are divided into 21 packages, at present 18 packages i.e., from Narlapur to Udandapur Reservoir are entrusted to agencies and those works are in progress.

Survey works for Ayacut under reservoirs are divided into 7 packages, 6 works are entrusted to agencies, and one package work is being carried out through department staff which is in progress. The tender for the main conduit works from Udandapur to KP Laxmidevipally Reservoir is proposed to be invited.