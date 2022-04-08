Bandi Sanjay alleges TRS leaders are associated in drugs racket

Hyderabad: Telangana Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Friday alleged that several Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) leaders, besides close associates of chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, have a hand in the ongoing drugs racket in the state.

Sanjay voiced his concern on Friday alleging that the city has become a haven for drug peddlers, and the entire country was talking about the drug racket in the state. He said that the drug racket had come to light in 2017 itself and investigations had revealed the involvement of several high profile people in the racket.

“The government should disclose what has happened to the investigation and what progress it has achieved in the case. The high court has directed the government to hand over all the details and records of the case to the ED authorities. It has also served notices to chief secretary Somesh Kumar and commissioner of excise and prohibition for contempt of court. Yet, the government is hesitating to submit the records to the ED,” he pointed out.

Sanjay alleged that the KCR government was suppressing the records and not submitting the same to the ED, only because the chief minister was apprehensive that the names of his associates and several TRS leaders would come out in the drugs racket.

“We have talked about Udta Punjab in the past. Now, we are forced to watch Udta Hyderabad. Just like the Congress government lost power in Punjab due to drug mafia, the KCR government, too, will pay the price for drug mafia in Telangana,” he said.

Sanjay said it was unfortunate that 17 IT employees had lost their jobs as they were found to be consumers of drugs. “KCR has absolutely no interest in eradicating the drug menace because he himself is addicted to liquor and involved in liquor mafia. His associates are bidding for wine shops even in Delhi. He just talks high about drugs in the review meetings but doesn’t take any action,” he alleged.

Sanjay threatened to launch a massive agitation under the auspices of BJP Yuva Morcha president Bhanu Prakash, till the government brings the culprits to justice in the drugs racket.