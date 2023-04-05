Bandi Sanjay arrest: BJP’s ultimatum to Telangana govt; threatens protest

Hyderabad: Rajya Sabha member and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Other Backward Classes morcha national president, K Laxman on Wednesday gave an ultimatum to the government and said that protests will ensue across Telangana if the BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar is not released by the end of the day.

Sanjay was arrested by police from his in-laws’ house in Karimnagar around 12.45 am on Tuesday. Though police were tightlipped about the charges, he is believed to have been arrested in a question paper leak of the Class 10 exam.

Also Read BJP condemns Bandi Sanjay’s arrest

Terming the arrest of Bandi Sanjay as an infringement of the fundamental right of a Lok Sabha member, Laxman alleged that the Telangana government is “trying to curtail the voice of opposition parties, journalists and of those who are speaking against the undemocratic, anti-people policies. They are put into jails.”

The Rajyasabha member said that BJP condemns the undemocratic arrest of Lok Sabha member Sanjay.

He added that for the last few days there have been two issues in Telangana – ‘leakage and package’. “Nearly 40 lakh aspirants have been waiting for Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) exam for the last 9 years and their parents have spent a lot of money on their education. Lakhs of candidates are now on the streets, their lives have become miserable because of the government,” he alleged.

He said that the news of chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao funding the regional parties in the upcoming elections if he is made the chief of opposition is just an attempt to divert people’s attention from the ‘leakage and package’ issues in Telangana.