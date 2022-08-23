Bandi Sanjay arrested: BJP to protest all over Telangana

Hyderabad: The Telangana Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) condemned the “illegal” arrest of state chief and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar. In protest, party leaders and workers will protest at all party offices in Telangana wearing black badges on Tuesday.

The BJP’s protest call asked for all party supporters to gather outside party offices in every Mandal of Telangana from 5pm to 6pm, wearing black badges.

Bandi Sanjay was arrested in Janagaon on Tuesday morning after he gave a call for protest in connection with the involvement of TRS MLC Kavitha in a liquor scam. While staging a sit-in, police detained the BJP chief. As the situation got tense, police lathi-charged the crowd, leaving many BJP workers injured.

The BJP alleged that the police have no control over TRS ‘goons,’ and are registering false cases against the party.

“TRS wants to become create problems with law and order and turn the state into chaos. Unable to bear the growing popularity of the BJP and also hoping that the corruption of the TRS government will be exposed, the government is indulging in strong-arming,” said a note from the party.

Meanwhile, MLC Kavitha has rubbished all accusations of her involvement in the scam.

“The allegations made on me are completely baseless…I don’t have any link with what was said in the Delhi Excise scam. They have all the agencies in their hands, they can do whatever investigation that is required. We will completely cooperate,” Kavitha said.