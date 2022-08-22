Hyderabad: Protests erupt after BJP MLA Raja Singh abuses Prophet in ‘comedy’ video

Hyderabad: Protests broke out in front of city police commissioner CV Anand’s office and other parts of town around midnight after Goshamahal BJP MLA Raja Singh released a video making derogatory comments about Prophet Mohammed. Singh, calling it “comedy” also abused comedian Munawar Faruqui and his mother, leading to scores of people protesting on the streets demanding his arrest.

“….I thought to myself, ‘He is abusing Lord Ram and Sita’ so I should research about the almighty of his and people who wear round caps (Muslims). The moment I did it, I found something very shocking in a video. The video said it s about a 53-year-old man. In that, it says that the man married a six-year-old (referring to the Prophet Mohammed),” said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Raja Singh in the 10 minute 27 seconds video.

At the end of video, after making derogatory comments, Raja Singh said that whatever he uttered was “comedy” and that he himself didn’t like what he said. The video has been uploaded on Shree Ram Channel Telangana. Singh in fact repeated some of the things that now suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma said on TV recently, which became an international row after Muslim countries condemned it.

Several reference to Prophet Mohammed

The BJP MLA, in his attempt to do “comedy”, passed several derogatory comments against Muslims and Prophet Mohammed in the process. “How unfortunate is it that he married the girl? After that, he let the girl grow until nine years old. Then, he has sex with the nine-year-old,” said Raja Singh.

Raja Singh was essentially unwilling to let go of the fact that standup comic Munawar Faruqui was allowed to hold a show in the city last week. Faruqui had performed at the Shilpakala Vedika with full police protection on August 20. The venue was turned into a fortress by the cops, who also put the BJP MLA under house arrest to prevent him from disrupting it.

Also Read Munawar Faruqui’s venue turned into fortress

On Monday, as soon as news of this video spread, protests broke out in front of the Hyderabad police commissionerate office at Basheerbagh at around midnight. People reportedly also protested in different parts of the city demanding the arrest of Raja Singh.

Congress leader Rashed Khan filed a complaint at the Nampally police station. MIM MLA Ahmed Balala arrived at Dabeerpura police station to lodge a complaint with his supporters. According to sources, around 300 people protested at the Hyderabad police commissionerate against Raja Singh.

BJP MLA abuses IT minister KTR for over Munawar row

The BJP MLA also took a shot at TRS working president and Telangana IT minister KT Rama Rao, who had invited Munawar Faruqui to perform in Hyderabad (last year). “If you had the guts, you should have let me go. I would have showed you. Raja Singh does not get scared to kill, nor do I get scared to die,” Raja Singh said in his new video.

Singh also tried to disrupt Faruqui’s show after many of his followers turned up at the venue, but they were all arrested by the police. The issue is also being seen as an ego issue as well from KTR’s side.