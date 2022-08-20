Munawar Faruqui show: Hyderabad venue turns into fortress

Hyderabad: Shilpakala Vedika, where standup comedian Munawar Faruqui is about to perform in Madhapur (Hitec City) has turned into a fortress. Anticipating trouble, from right-wing groups, the police has deployed a posse of cops in and around the area.

The Cyberabad police has made tight security arrangements at the venue. Special Teams who are clad in safari dresses could be seen standing near the program venue. Similarly, uniformed policemen have also been deployed around the venue and roads leading to the Shilpakala Vedika. A fire tender has also been stationed nearby for any emergency requirement.

Senior police officials of the Cyberabad police supervised the deployment of the police force. Policemen and women in civilian clothes will be deployed inside the venue to prevent any disruption or attack on Munawar Faruqui.

Closed surveillance cameras were installed in the Shilpa Kalavedika and a team is monitoring the happenings on the television sets and computers. The feed is streamed to the command and control center of the Cyberabad police. As security measures, those going to see Munawar Faruqui perform will have to keep their phones in a sealed pouch.

Attendees at the registration desk gather before Munawar Faruqui’s show in Hyderabad. (Image: Siasat)

Restrictions on attendees due to threat

All the visitors are also being thoroughly checked before being allowed into the venue by the police. Barricades have also been put up near the entrance to prevent anyone from crashing inside the venue.

A day earlier, BJP Goshamahal MLA T Raja Singh on Friday called for cancellation and disruption of the show. He was taken into preventive custody by the Hyderabad police when he tried to reach Shilpakala Vedika to register his protest. Ever since Munawar Faruqui announced his show, Singh has been targeting the comic.

In videos released by him, the MLA said he will not hesitate to ‘burn down’ the set. Munawar Faruqui has been receiving hate from right wing groups for allegedly making derogatory references to Lord Ram and Sita during one of his shows. He was even arrested by the Madhya Pradesh police and jailed. Faruqui was released after the case reached the Supreme Court.

Raja Singh also claimed that his supporters have purchased tickets to Faruqui’s show. Moreover, those who are going to Munawar Faurqui perform will also have to show their Aadhar card ot a valid ID proof on entry. Carrying food and water in the venue has also been disallowed. Similarly, video recording of the show is also not allowed.