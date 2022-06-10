Bandi Sanjay booked for insulting KCR on Telangana Formation Day

Hyderabad: Rachakonda Police has booked a case against Telangana Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Bandi Sanjay and the party’s cultural team for insulting the chief minister K. Chandrashekar Rao on the occasion of Telangana Formation Day.

As per the press release, Bandi Sanjay and the organizers, Jitta Balakrishna Reddy, Smt. Rani Rudrama have organized an event on June 2 in view of Telangana Formation Day and misused the dais and played a skit (hate act) with the help of the BJP cultural team, Boddu Yellanna @ Daruvu Yellanna.

Submitting the video footage of the skit, TRS social media convener Sathish Reddy lodged a complaint against the Telangana BJP chief and the party’s cultural team for insulting the person who holds a constitutional position.

After examining the video, police found that the organizers used the dais to depict the chief minister as a boozer, cheater, etc. They registered a case against both Bandi Sanjay and BJP’s cultural team. It has also been found that the skit was telecast by a Telugu News channel.

Jitta Bala Krishna Reddy who is the accused in the case was arrested at the Ghatkesar toll gate in the wee hours of June 10.