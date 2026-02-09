Bandi Sanjay claims Rs 100 crore deal between Congress, AIMIM for municipal polls

Hyderabad: Union Minister of State for Home Affairs and senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader, Bandi Sanjay Kumar, on Sunday, February 8, alleged that the Congress and All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) have struck a Rs 100 crore deal for the municipal elections in Telangana.

While campaigning in Karimanagar, he urged the public to vote for BJP candidates, promising development in the district.

He said that Congress has realised that the BJP will win 50 divisions in the elections and take the mayoral post. “They, along with the AIMIM, are making a last-minute attempt to buy votes to win the Karimnagar Municipal Corporation,” he alleged.

Starting from the Karimnagar Collectorate Revenue Garden, the rally saw an unprecedented turnout, with thousands of saffron-clad supporters, including women, raising slogans of “Jai BJP,” “Jai Modi,” and “Jai Jai Bandi Sanjay.” The procession passed through key landmarks before reaching Tower Circle, transforming the city into a sea of saffron.

Congress files complaint

Following Kumar’s speech, Congress leaders Satavahana Urban Development Authority (SUDA) Chairperson Komtireddy Surender Reddy and Sattu Mallesham filed a complaint with the Karimnagar Town 1 police against him, alleging he spread misinformation.