BRS means ‘Blackmail Rajakiya Samithi’: Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Sunday, February 8, dubbed BRS as ‘Blackmail Rajakiya Samithi’ and said that incidents like the phone tapping case prove how the Bharatiya Janata Party (BRS) leadership blackmailed businessmen for money and grabbed lands.

Addressing a public meeting at Mulugu ahead of the municipal elections, Revanth Reddy claimed Rs 1500 crore in the pink party’s account was deposited through unethical practices.

He also came down heavily on the central government, saying that while Congress high command Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi were booked by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED), the Centre did not bother to order a CBI probe into the Kaleshwaram project and Formula E race scam.

He alleged a nexus between BRS and BJP, saying Union Minister Kishan Reddy has “rechristened his name as Kishan Rao and become the adopted son of K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR).”

“Who is stopping the centre from ordering a CBI probe in the Kaleshwaram scam? Is Kishan Reddy not protecting KTR in the Formula E race case? Kishan Reddy is rescuing BRS leaders KCR, KT Rama Rao (KTR), and Harish Rao by maintaining a strong bond. We will call Kishan Reddy as Kishan Rao until the BRS leaders are arrested,” the CM said.

There will be no reorganisation of districts: Revanth

The Chief Minister added that false propaganda was being spread by BRS on the reorganisation of districts and assured that the government is not considering abolishing any district or creating a new district in the state.

“Only after seeking everyone’s opinions on district reorganisation and discussing it in the Assembly will we decide on anything. Do not fall into the opposition party’s conspiracy politics for political gains. The Bhupalpally district will remain unchanged,” the CM said.

The CM also announced that the Medically Unfit Board for Singareni workers will be removed, and recruitment on compassionate grounds in Singareni will continue. He assured that the government will resolve the issue of the 217 dismissed workers.

Appealing to people to vote for Congress, Revanth Reddy said that BRS and BJP were “two sides of the same coin” and mentioned that while KTR, during his term as the MAUD minister did nothing for urban development, the Congress government sanctioned Rs 17,442 crores for municipalities and corporations.

“KCR’s family acquired TV channels, newspapers, and businesses worth thousands of crores of rupees, but the poor did not get double-bedroom houses. If KCR had built 200,000 houses a year, he would have had the opportunity to build 2 million houses in ten years,” Revanth Reddy said.

On the other hand, he said, Congress is providing 3,500 Indiramma houses in each constituency.

He also said that during the Godavari Pushkaralu 2027, the government will develop the area from Basara to Bhadrachalam as a tourist destination, spending Rs 3,000 to 4,000 crores.