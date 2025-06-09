Bandi Sanjay demands SIB chief’s statement be made public in phone-tapping case

Prabhakar Rao returned to Hyderabad on June 8 after spending 15 months in the United States.

union minister of state for home affairs Bandi Sanjay demands that the statement of phone-tapping accused T Prabhakar Rao be made public.
Hyderabad: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP and Union minister of state for home affairs Bandi Sanjay demanded that the statement of former Special Intelligence Bureau (SIB) chief T Prabhakar Rao, who is the prime accused in the phone-tapping case, be made public.

Speaking with the media on Monday, June 9, Bandi Sanjay alleged Prabhakar returned to India only after being “counselled” by Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) chief K Chandrasekhar Rao.

“There are many party workers who have suffered at the hands of Prabhakar Rao. He is not an ordinary man. He heard private conversations between married couples and went on to tap the phones of BRS, BJP and Congress leaders. Many families have come to the roads because of him,” Bandi Sanjay alleged.

“On whose behest did Prabhakar Rao tap the phones of people? Who was given access to those audio clips? Who was harassed? All accused in the case should be brought to justice,” Bandi Sanjay said.

Prabhakar Rao returned to Hyderabad on June 8 after spending 15 months in the United States. He appeared before the Special Investigation Team (SIT) formed to probe the phone-tapping case on Monday.

