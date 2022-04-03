Bandi Sanjay demands Telangana govt to release funds for Pranahita Pushkaralu

Hyderabad: BJP Telangana unit chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Saturday demanded the state government to immediately release funds for the Pranahita Pushkaralu to provide facilities for devotees that attend the religious event scheduled to begin from April 13 in the state.

“It is deplorable that the state government hasn’t fully released funds for the pushkaram. The Pranahita pushkaralu happens once in 12 years and lakhs of Hindu pilgrims not just from Telangana, but also from states like Andhra Pradesh, Maharastra and Chattisgarh come to take a dip in the Pranahita river and also to have a darshan of Kaleshwaram Mukteswara Swamy,” he said.

The state government should immediately provide facilities like bathrooms, toilets, and drinking water for the pilgrims on a war footing. Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao should concentrate on this, especially because this is the first pushkaram to happen on the Pranahita river after the formation of Telangana,” he said.