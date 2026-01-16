Bandi Sanjay hits out at Congress over temple vandalism in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Thursday, January 15, warned the Congress government in Telangana not to “play with our faith.”

Reacting to vandalism at Puranapul temple in Hyderabad on the night of Wednesday, January 14, he slammed the Congress government for its “silence.”

He alleged that a series of such incidents points to a clear pattern.

“First Safilguda, now Puranapul. How many more temples, Congress? Hindu temple is desecrated in Old City of Hyderabad, just a day after the heinous attack at Katta Maisamma Temple. Congress government stays silent and Asaduddin Owaisi calls it ‘no relevance’ while shamelessly blaming the Sangh. Ulta chor, Kotwal ko daante,” Bandi Sanjay Kumar posted on X.

“When the first incident happened, Congress failed to act. Is targetting Hindu temples now being normalised in Hyderabad? Is this city being tested because Hindus stay calm? When Hindus step out to protect their faith, cases are slapped on them. But Criminals get the “mentally unstable” shield. This is not coincidence. It is a clear pattern. Law and order has collapsed. Appeasement has replaced the law. Fear of law is zero,” the BJP leader wrote.

First Safilguda, now Puranapul. How many more temples, Congress?



Hindu temple is desecrated in Old City of Hyderabad, just a day after the heinous attack at Katta Maisamma Temple.



Congress government stays silent and Asaduddin Owaisi calls it “no relevance” while shamelessly… — Bandi Sanjay Kumar (@bandisanjay_bjp) January 15, 2026

“Stop gaslighting Hindus. Stop pretending nothing is happening. Secure temples. This is a clear warning to the Congress government. Don’t play with our faith,” added the MoS.

Meanwhile, state Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president N Ramchander Rao visited the Purnapul temple. He stated that this is not an isolated incident, but part of a disturbing and recurring pattern of temple desecrations in Telangana.

“Purnapul Darwaza, which houses a small Devi temple, is a historic site of immense significance. It is the very place where Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj stayed during his journey to Srisailam. The desecration of such a sacred and historic spot by extremist elements clearly points to a larger and deliberate conspiracy. Yesterday, extremists entered Purnapul Darwaza and tore down a flex banner of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and desecrated Godess Idols,” Rao posted on X.

The BJP leader said that just three days ago, the Muthyalamma Temple in Safilguda was desecrated.

“Prior to that, there was an attempt to desecrate the Hanuman Temple in Keesara. These repeated attacks on Hindu places of worship clearly indicate systematic targeting, not random or isolated acts. The Congress party bears responsibility for creating such an environment. Statements like ‘Muslim is Congress and Congress is Muslim’ have deepened insecurity among Hindus and sent a dangerous message of political appeasement. These extremist elements are being emboldened by Congress’s rhetoric and continued inaction,” he said and demanded an immediate and impartial investigation and strict action against all those responsible.

Meanwhile, MLA Raja Singh also visited Puranapul temple. He said the incident of vandalism is extremely reprehensible and has deeply hurt religious sentiments.

Raja Singh, who resigned from BJP last year, said that such incidents are continuously increasing in Hyderabad.

“The government and administration should take strict measures in time, before the situation spirals out of control. I demand that harsh action be taken against the culprits and the security of religious sites be fully ensured. Maintaining peace, harmony, and mutual goodwill in society is the collective responsibility of all of us. Any kind of antisocial activity must be firmly stopped in accordance with the law,” he said.