Bandi Sanjay Kumar calls police stations ‘haven for TRS mafia’

Hyderabad: Condemning the recent spat between Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) party workers in Sircilla, BJP State President Bandi Sanjay Kumar has accused the TRS-led state government of converting police stations into ‘safe havens for TRS mafias’.

Addressing party leaders at the zonal meeting including Nalgonda, Khammam and Warangal districts at Nalgonda town on Saturday, he said police remained silent when TRS was attacking BJP workers inside the station.

“They shamelessly filed cases against those who were attacked. On top of this, TRS ministers visited the attackers at their houses on Saturday,” he said.

He also condemned the manner in which BJP MLA T Raja Singh was detained by the police when he tried to meet the victims of the attack in Sircilla on Saturday.

Background

A social media chat between a TRS and a BJP worker had led to mild tensions at the Yellareddypet, Rajanna Siricilla district on March 18.

According to media reports, the issue started when Bonala Sai Kumar, a BJP worker from Padira had a disagreement over a Whatsapp message with Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) worker Chandanam Shivaramakrishna of Yellareddypet.

This led to TRS workers going to the house of Sai Kumar on Friday night and entering into an argument with the latter’s parents – Manemma and Ravi. Sai Kumar was not available at that time and abuses were reportedly hurled at the elderly couple.

Angered, Manemma along with other BJP workers went to Yellareddypet police station to lodge a complaint against the ruling party workers. TRS workers also rushed to the police station and a war of words started between the two political parties. The police tried to pacify when the situation turned serious.