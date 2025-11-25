Bandi Sanjay promises Rs 10 lakh to villages electing BJP-backed candidates

"If your village elects a BJP-supported Sarpanch unanimously in Karimnagar Parliamentary constituency, I will directly fund ₹10 lakh for that village’s development - no delays, no excuses." he stated in a post on X.

Union minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar
Bandi Sanjay Kumar

Hyderabad: Minister of state for home affairs and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay on Tuesday, November 25, promised Rs 10 lakh for villages in his constituency that elect a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) supported candidate in the upcoming local body polls.

“If your village elects a BJP-supported Sarpanch unanimously in Karimnagar Parliamentary constituency, I will directly fund Rs10 lakh for that village’s development – no delays, no excuses,” he stated in a post on X.

He stated that since he is an MP, he has access to the Members of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme (MPLADS) funds and will be able to secure even more funds from the Centre through his position as a union minister, all of which will help to strengthen Panchayat development.

He slammed the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), saying that in the previous elections, they had promised Rs 5 lakh to unanimous Panchayats but have not paid a single penny till now.

“Trusting that, nearly 70 villages in the Karimnagar Parliament area elected BRS candidates unanimously. Even after five years, not a single rupee was released by the KCR government,” the minister said.

He also hit out at Congress for similar ‘deceptions’ and urged the people of Karimnagar not to fall for their words.

“Only the BJP brings real funds. If Congress or BRS-backed candidates win by mistake, new funds will not come, and even central funds may get diverted. Don’t fall for their tricks. Don’t fall for their inducements.” Bandi Sanjay said.

