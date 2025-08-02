Bandi Sanjay responds to rumours of being removed from MoS post

Hyderabad: Responding to rumours about being relieved from his ministerial post, Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay said that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders obey party orders and refrain from imposing their decisions on the leadership or fighting for positions.

The Union minister was attending the Kisan Samman Nidhi and bicycle distribution program in Choppadandi, Karimnagar district on Saturday, August 2, when he was questioned about the news.

Emphasising that the party’s leadership will decide on who gets appointed in which position, Bandi Sanjay said, “We will never impose our own decisions on the party leadership saying we want this position? We will work with our heads held high. It is our responsibility as workers and leaders to implement the decisions taken by the party leadership.”

He urged the media not to spread false news and remarked that there are no personal decisions in the BJP. He said that the party makes a collective decision, and the responsibility of implementing it lies with the workers.