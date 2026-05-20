Bandi Sanjay says BRS running ‘fake media factory’ over his son’s POCSO case

Hyderabad: Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Wednesday, May 20, said he has directed his son to cooperate with police in the POCSO case against him, while alleging that BRS leader K T Rama Rao is running a “fake media factory” and spreading falsehoods against him.

Asked by reporters about rumours that he would be arrested, Bandi Sanjay said the matter of the POCSO case against his son is before the court.

“Is there any other instance in politics of a father handing over his son to the police? As soon as I got the information, I handed him over to cooperate with the investigation. KCR’s son (Rama Rao) is running a fake media factory. Since he is behind all these conspiracies about what will happen, he will answer if you ask him,” he said.

BRS seeking my removal from the Union Cabinet: Bandi Sanjay

When asked about speculation that he would be dropped from the Union Cabinet in view of the case against his son and related developments, Bandi Sanjay said the BRS was seeking his removal as the BJP had “demolished the feudal and family rule and corrupt empire of the BRS.”

On speculation that he would float his own party, Bandi Sanjay strongly denied it and said every committed BJP worker wants his body to be draped in the BJP flag after his death.

The union minister had earlier said he has complete faith in the legal process and that truth will ultimately prevail following his son Bageerath’s arrest in a POCSO case.

Bageerath was arrested on May 16 after the Telangana High Court refused to grant him interim protection from arrest.