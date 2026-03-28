Bandi Sanjay slams Revanth Reddy Over delimitation remarks

Hyderabad: Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, Bandi Sanjay Kumar, launched a sharp attack on Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy, accusing him of diverting public attention from unfulfilled election promises and making “derogatory remarks” against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Speaking to the media at his residence in Karimnagar after inspecting newly installed solar panels, Sanjay alleged that the chief minister was “under pressure” due to the Centre’s move toward implementing constituency delimitation and 33 percent reservation for women.

Criticism over delimitation and political remarks

Sanjay claimed that Revanth Reddy had reacted negatively to the proposed delimitation exercise and women’s reservation policy. He accused the chief minister of spreading “misinformation” that southern states would be disadvantaged and of attempting to incite regional divisions between North and South India.

He asserted that no region would suffer losses, arguing that seat allocation would increase proportionately across all states.

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On welfare schemes

The union minister also criticised the Telangana government for allegedly failing to implement its “six guarantees” promised during elections. These include financial assistance to women, pensions for the elderly, unemployment allowances, farmer support schemes, and benefits for students.

Sanjay said the state government was using political narratives like regional imbalance to divert attention from these unfulfilled commitments.

Kaleshwaram project row

On the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project, Sanjay placed primary responsibility for design flaws on former chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR). He alleged that despite findings pointing to irregularities, the current government had not taken action against those responsible.

He further accused Revanth Reddy of having a tacit understanding with KCR, claiming this was the reason no arrests had been made involving leaders of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi.

Responding to a question about reports of K Kavitha potentially launching a new political party, Sanjay said that forming a party is part of democratic rights. However, he emphasised that only parties genuinely working for the poor and the public would earn long-term recognition.

Call for governance focus

Sanjay concluded by urging the Telangana government to prioritise governance and development over political rhetoric.

He stated that the central government was ready to fully support the state’s development and called on the chief minister to focus on implementing welfare schemes instead of engaging in political controversies.