Bandi Sanjay’s family elated over his name figuring in NDA cabinet berth

Speaking to reporters at Kumar's Karimnagar residence, his wife Aparna said this would be the best moment in their lives.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 9th June 2024 3:13 pm IST
Bandi Sanjay (Photo: Twitter)

Hyderabad: Amid reports that BJP national general secretary Bandi Sanjay Kumar is likely to be inducted in the Union council of ministers, his family expressed happiness and thanked the BJP party’s leaders and cadres.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Sunday take oath for a third consecutive term, along with members of his council.

Speaking to reporters at Kumar’s Karimnagar residence, his wife Aparna said this would be the best moment in their lives.

“We are all very happy and thank everyone. We thank BJP party leaders and workers. It is due to everyone’s hard work and prayers that we are here. It is due to (Goddess) Mata Rani’s blessings we are seeing this day. We are very blessed to have this day. I think this is the best moment we have in our life,” she said.

Kumar’s other family members were also delighted and thanked the party and PM Modi for the opportunity given to him.

