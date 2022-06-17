Bandi writes to KCR for sanction of new pensions

Hyderabad: State BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Thursday wrote an open letter to Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao requesting him to sanction new pensions under Asara pension scheme. He also demanded that the CM restore pensions of those beneficiaries, whose pensions have been cancelled without any reason.

In his letter, Bandi said he was bringing the issue of the cancellation of thousands of pensions of the beneficiaries at ground level by officials concerned. Referring to the details gathered by him, he said that State government removed 13 lakh pensioners from the pension list since the year 2014. Stating that the State government has reduced the old age pension limit from 65 years to 57 years in the year 2018, he said the number of pensioners was coming down instead of going up.

Bandi asked the State government to disclose the reasons behind the gradual reduction in the number of the pension beneficiaries stating that 40,35174 people were getting pensions in 2018-19 fiscal, he said the total number of the pensioners had come down to 3978514 in the year 2019-20 and added that the number had come down further to 373434 in the year 2020-21. He said the total number of the pensioners as on April 2022 was 3605341 instead of 4852411 pensioners.

He also demanded that the State government sanction new pensions and pay pensions from July 1, 2022 to all the eligible pensioners. He also demanded that the State government hold all-party meetings at mandal, district and State level on the issue of the Asara pensions besides releasing a white paper on the issue.