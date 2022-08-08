Bangalore: Hindu activists demand demolition of Idgah maidan tower

Bengaluru: Following the decision of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) that the property of Idgah Maidan belongs to the revenue department of the state government, Hindu activists are now demanding demolition of the tower at the controversial site.

Vishwa Sanatan Parishat President Bhaskaran on Monday said that when there was a declaration that the Idgah Maidan is a property of the state government, then why should there be an Idgah tower in Idgah Maidan of the Chamarajpet locality of Bengaluru.

“We have been fighting over the issue since 2017. Muslims have been given separate Idgah Maidan and kabristan (funeral ground) by the state government. If they are still insisting on conducting prayers here and stake claim, then their intention is very clear. They don’t want any other community to make use of this property,” he said.

“The state government has allotted an alternative site for Idgah Maidan though Muslims did not own the previous Idgah Maidan considering that they are also citizens of this country,” he said.

“We will write a letter to BBMP and state government and also file a petition before the High Court making the state government and revenue department as parties to take down Idgah tower,” Bhaskaran explained.

“If Idgah tower is allowed to stand there, which is now a property of the revenue department, it will create a permanent problem and lead to communal clashes. It will lead to the murders of Hindus. We all know how violence flared up after laser light was flashed on a mosque during Ganesh festival in Hubballi city. Hence, the Idgah tower must be demolished in the interest of society,” he added.

Talking about the Wakf Board approaching court against BBMP’s decision, Bhaskaran said the Wakf board and the Muslim Central Board were not even parties when the Supreme Court gave its order in 1965. If they approach the court, they will be rapped by the court, Bhaskaran said. Idgah tower will stand as an impediment to the celebration of Hindu festivals, he added.

Meanwhile, the Muslim leaders have claimed that Idgah tower has hundreds of years of history and “what will be the gain from the demolition of Idgah tower. If the ground is utilised for other purposes it’s fine but why seek the demolition,” they ask.

Wakf Board Chairman Shafi Saadi had stated that the board would wage a legal battle against the decision of BBMP. “The Supreme Court has given a verdict in 1965 that Idgah maidan is the property of the Wakf board and the decision is not tenable and the order amounts to contempt of court,” he had stated.