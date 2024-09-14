Bangladesh directs Hindus to halt Durga puja activities during azaan, namaz

Bangladesh’s interim government has urged the country’s Hindu community to halt Durga Puja-related activities, particularly musical instruments and sound systems during azaan (call to prayer) and namaz (prayer).

The Hindu organizers have agreed to the request.

The Home Affairs Adviser Lt. Gen. (retd) Md Jahangir Alam Chowdhury announced the decision on Tuesday, September 10 after a meeting on the law and order situation ahead of Durga Puja which is the largest religious festival of the Bengali Hindu community in Bangladesh.

“Such activities need to cease while offering namaz, and the pause will have to be followed from five minutes before azan,” Chowdhury was quoted as saying by The Times of India.

Chowdhury also announced that a total of 32,666 puja mandaps (pandals) will be erected across the country this year, surpassing last year’s number. Of these, 157 mandaps will be in Dhaka South City and 88 in North City Corporations, he was quoted as saying by Dhaka Tribune.

He also assured that measures will be taken to facilitate the celebration of Puja without any hindrance and prevent the “evil activities” of miscreants.

In an address to the nation, the chief adviser to the interim government Muhammad Yunus urged the people of Bangladesh to foster unity amongst the different communities. “We are a nation of communal harmony. No one should carry out any act that erodes religious tolerance,” he said. Yunus also warned that anyone who takes the law into their own hands and creates a chaotic environment in society will be punished.

The government has issued the directive since there has been increasing concern about the security of the religious minorities in Bangladesh, more specifically, Hindus, after being targeted recently.

Durga Puja will be celebrated from October 9 to 13.







