Bangladesh lodge protest amid Amit Shah’s ‘infiltrators’ comment

The interim government of Bangladesh has officially lodged a protest against India following remarks made by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who referred to Bangladeshi nationals as ‘infiltrators’.

The protest note was submitted to India’s deputy high commissioner in Dhaka on Monday, September 23, as reported by India Today.

Last week, Amit Shah visited Jharkhand to address a rally for assembly elections. Speaking at the rally in Sahibganj district, he declared, “We will hang every Bangladeshi infiltrator upside down to teach them a lesson,” and urged the crowd to support the BJP in forming the government.

The ministry described the remarks as “highly deplorable” and expressed serious reservations, stating that it was “deeply hurt and extremely displeasured” by the statements.

Also Read Shah promises to drive out illegal Bangladeshi immigrants in Jharkhand

They further urged the Indian government to advise its political leaders to avoid making such “objectionable and unacceptable” comments. It emphasized that remarks of this nature, especially from individuals in responsible positions, undermine the spirit of mutual respect and understanding between the two neighboring countries.