Bangladesh President Mohammed Shahabuddin resigns

Dhaka: Bangladesh President Mohammed Shahabuddin, a former ally of deposed prime minister Sheikh Hasina, resigned on Friday, two years ahead of the end of his tenure.

“I am suffering from various health complications,” the 76-year-old leader was quoted as saying by The Daily Star newspaper.

He was responding to a question about the reason for his resignation.

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A Bangabhaban – the president’s house – spokesman told PTI that Shahabuddin’s representatives have left his office for the parliament carrying his resignation letter.

The resignation letter would be submitted to parliamentary Speaker Hafizuddin Ahmed, who would serve as Acting President in accordance with the Bangladesh Constitution until a new President is elected.

“I can’t make any official comment on the resignation until the Speaker receives the letter,” the spokesman said.

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His resignation comes amid speculations that Prime Minister Tarique Rahman’s government was uncomfortable with the largely titular head of the state, according to media reports.

A 1971 Liberation War veteran and former lower judiciary judge, Shahabuddin had taken the oath in April 2023 for a five-year term.

He was elected to the highest office by the previous parliament and is the only person still holding his constitutional position, long after the violent July-August 2024 student-led street protest that toppled Hasina’s Awami League government.

Hasina fled to India and has been living there since August 5, 2024.