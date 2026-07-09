Bangladesh steps up bid to bring Sheikh Hasina back

Dhaka: The Bangladesh government is doing everything needed through diplomatic channels to bring back ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina to face trial, a minister said on Thursday, July 9.

“I do not see any deficiency in our diplomatic efforts. The process is continuing,” State Minister for Foreign Affairs Shama Obaed Islam told reporters.

She said the repatriation process began during the Muhammad Yunus-led interim regime and is now being pursued by the Bangladesh Nationalist Party-led government.

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“These processes take time,” she said, adding that the repatriation of a convicted person under an extradition arrangement or other applicable legal framework must follow established protocols and international norms.

When asked whether India was cooperating or if legal complications existed over Hasina’s extradition, Shama evaded a direct reply.

Speaking from exile in New Delhi coinciding with the second anniversary of the ouster of her Awami League government, Hasina dismissed the death penalty, criminal convictions and charges against her as “politically motivated”.

Asked for comments on Hasina’s remark, Shama said the comments of a convicted fugitive were not “relevant to the ongoing legal and diplomatic process”.

India has said it was examining Dhaka’s request for Hasina’s extradition as part of its ongoing judicial and internal legal processes.

A violent student-led street protest toppled Hasina’s government on August 5, 2024. She fled to India in a Bangladesh Air Force plane.