Bangladesh raises concern over Sheikh Hasina’s address in India

New Delhi/Dhaka: Bangladesh on Sunday, January 25, expressed concern over deposed prime minister Sheikh Hasina being allowed to address a public gathering in India, saying her remarks could affect the country’s political stability ahead of the general elections.

In a statement issued in Dhaka, the Foreign Ministry said it was “surprised” and “shocked” that Hasina was permitted to speak at a public event in New Delhi and make political comments against the interim government, the state-run BSS news agency reported.

“This clearly endangers Bangladesh‘s democratic transition and peace and security,” the statement said.

Hasina, 78, has been living in India after she fled Dhaka following the collapse of her government in August 2024, in the wake of a massive student-led agitation.

The ministry also referred to pending requests for her extradition under the bilateral extradition agreement between the two countries.

Bangladesh remains “aggrieved” that despite repeated requests, the matter of handing over Hasina has not progressed, while she has been allowed to make political statements from Indian soil, the statement said.

It said such actions were contrary to the norms of non-interference and good neighbourly relations between the two countries.

It underlined that the incitements by the Awami League leadership demonstrated why the interim government had banned the party’s activities.

Hasina on Friday called on the people of Bangladesh to overthrow the Muhammad Yunus-led regime, saying free and fair elections will not be possible if it remains in power.

In her first public address to a gathering in India since fleeing Dhaka, the Awami League leader also said Bangladesh should urge the United Nations to conduct a “truly impartial investigation” into the events of the past year and urged the people to rise unitedly to “restore” the constitution and protect the religious minorities.

Hasina’s message in a pre-recorded audio clip was played out at an event in New Delhi, and it came a day after campaigning for the February 12 parliamentary elections began in Bangladesh. The Awami League party has been barred from contesting the polls.

The relations between India and Bangladesh came under strain after the interim government headed by Yunus came to power following the collapse of Hasina dispensation in August 2024.

India has been expressing concerns over attacks on minorities, especially Hindus, in that country.