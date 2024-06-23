Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in New Delhi

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 23rd June 2024 5:24 pm IST
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi with his Bangladeshi counterpart Sheikh Hasina during her ceremonial reception, at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, in New Delhi, Saturday, June 22, 2024. (PTI Photo)
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Prime Minister of Bangladesh Sheikh Hasina and other dignitaries during a delegation-level meeting, in New Delhi, Saturday, June 22, 2024. (PTI Photo)
New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu with Prime Minister of Bangladesh Sheikh Hasina during a meeting at Rashtrapati Bhavan, in New Delhi, Saturday, June 22, 2024. (PTI Photo)
New Delhi: National Security Advisor Ajit Doval with Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasinas Private Industry and Investment Adviser Salman F Rahman before a joint statement, at the Hyderabad House, in New Delhi, Saturday, June 22, 2024. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist Lav)
New Delhi: Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar with Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina during a meeting, in New Delhi, Saturday, June 22, 2024. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist Lav)
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi with his Bangladeshi counterpart Sheikh Hasina during her ceremonial reception, at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi, Saturday, June 22, 2024. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist Lav)

