Bangladesh quota reform movement: Army deployed amid rising death toll

Dhaka: The Bangladesh Army enforced a curfew in the streets of Dhaka on Saturday, July 20, as the movement against government job quotas led by students is turning increasingly violent.

The movement has led to the death of at least 105 people this week, Reuters reported.

A suspension of telecom services including internet and text messages has effectively cut off Bangladesh from the rest of the world. Overseas calls faced connectivity issues and most local news websites remained inactive.

The spiralling situation has injured thousands, reveals the data from hospitals across Bangladesh. The Dhaka Medical College Hospital received 27 dead bodies between 5 pm and 7 pm.



The anti-discrimination student movement activists are protesting against the reservation quota system that reserves 30% of government job openings for families of the country’s freedom fighters, which, the students say favours the supporters of the Awami league, the nation’s ruling party which led the independence movement.

The protest over the controversial quotas for government jobs turned violent after the pro-government Bangladesh Chhatra League and local police attacked the peacefully protesting anti-discrimination movement demonstrators earlier this month, ensuing continued days of unrest in the country.

Over 700 Indian students return home

Meanwhile, a total of 778 Indian students have returned to India through various land ports. About 200 students have returned via Dhaka and Chittagong airports, said the Ministry of External Affairs.

The High Commission and Assistant High Commissioners are in regular touch with more than 4000 Indian students who are stranded in universities across Bangladesh, the MEA’s added.