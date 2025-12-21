Bangladesh ‘rejects’ MEA comments over demonstration in New Delhi

Dhaka: Bangladesh on Sunday rejected India’s comments over demonstration in front of its high commission in New Delhi, questioning how the protesters were allowed to come so close to the installation in a secured diplomatic enclave.

Interim government’s foreign affairs adviser M Touhid Hossain’s comments came hours after India trashed as “misleading propaganda” reports in Bangladesh media that a demonstration outside its mission in New Delhi against the killing of a Hindu man in Mymensingh attempted to create a security situation.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said about 20-25 youths gathered in front of the Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi on Saturday, raised slogans protesting the “horrendous killing” of Dipu Chandra Das, 25, who was lynched to death by a mob in Mymensingh on Thursday.

There was “no attempt to breach the fence or create a security situation at any time,” the ministry said, adding the police dispersed the group after a few minutes.

The protesters also called for the protection of all minorities in Bangladesh, the MEA said.

Das was killed during the fresh wave of unrest in the country following the death of prominent youth leader Sharif Osman Hadi, with attacks and vandalism across Bangladesh, including stone-hurling at the Assistant Indian High Commissioner’s residence in Chattogram on December 18.

Also Read Security tightened at Indian Assistant High Commission Office in Bangladesh

“Regarding the Indian press note, we completely reject it, entirely reject it. The issue has been presented as if it were very simple, whereas in reality it is not,” state-run news agency Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha (BSS) quoted Hossain as saying at the media briefing on Sunday.

He questioned how a group of 25 to 30 people, “described as belonging to a Hindu extremist organisation, could reach such a sensitive zone,” adding under normal circumstances this should not have been possible “unless they were allowed the access.”

Hossain also called the MEA statement “oversimplified” saying “they (India) say it may have been 20–25 people, but that is not the point.”

He also said the protesters also did not merely raise slogans over the killing of a Bangladeshi Hindu citizen but made “other statements as well,” and claimed that reports published in Bangladeshi newspapers were largely accurate and not misleading.

Asked if he had any concrete proof about the alleged death threats to the Bangladesh envoy in New Delhi as speculated, the adviser replied in negative.

Hossain said Bangladesh was “compelled” to respond openly following the Indian press note but added that both sides remain in contact through diplomatic channels and convey their positions accordingly.

Dhaka still trusted India to take appropriate security measures, but would consider scaling back its presence if the situation deteriorates, he added.

Meanwhile, two more persons were arrested on Sunday in connection with Das’ lynching. With the latest arrests, 12 people have been held for their alleged involvement in the murder, The Daily Star newspaper reported, quoting police and Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) sources.

Earlier on December 17, the MEA summoned Bangladesh envoy Riaz Hamidullah and conveyed its strong concern over certain extremist elements announcing plans to create a security situation around the Indian mission in Dhaka.

“We expect the interim government to ensure the safety of Missions and Posts in Bangladesh in keeping with its diplomatic obligations,” it said.

The envoy was apprised of India’s strong concerns about the deteriorating security environment in Bangladesh, it added.