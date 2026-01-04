Bangladesh seeks shifting of T20 World Cup matches from India

Dhaka: Following Mustafizur Rahman’s ouster from the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Board of Control for Cricket in India’s (BCCI) instructions, Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB), on Sunday, January 4, sought the shifting of its T20 World Cup league games from India to Sri Lanka.

Its four league games are against West Indies (February 7), Italy (February 9), England (February 14) in Kolkata, followed by their last match against Nepal (February 17) in Mumbai.

The previous day, following BCCI’s diktat, Shah Rukh Khan co-owned IPL franchise Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) released Rahman, who was bought for Rs 9.20 crore after a bidding war at last month’s auctions in Abu Dhabi.

Although the BCCI did not explicitly cite the current political situation in Bangladesh for its decision to seek Rahman’s release, it did say that the move was triggered by what’s been happening all around.

A BCCI source, however, insisted that the shift is next to impossible with just a month left for the tournament.

The T20 showpiece is to be jointly hosted by India and Sri Lanka from February 7 to March 8.

BCB also announced a 15-member squad with Litton Das as captain for the T20 World Cup next month.

Bangladesh squad:

Litton Das (Captain), Mohammed Saif Hassan (Vice Captain), Tanzid Hasan, Mohammad Parvez Hossain Emon, Tawhid Hridoy, Shamim Hossain, Qazi Nurul Hasan Sohan, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Nasum Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Taskin Ahmed, Md Shaifuddin, Shoriful Islam.