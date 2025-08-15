Bangladeshi nationals deported for illegal stay in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Hyderabad police on Thursday, August 14, deported 20 Bangladeshi nationals who were staying in the city illegally.

The police took action in coordination with central agencies, and the individuals were deported through the Indo-Bangladesh border in West Bengal.

Bangladeshi nationals apprehended in Hyderabad

As per the officials of the Central Crime Station (CCS), the individuals were apprehended during operations in the areas across three police commissionerates.

They were found with Bangladeshi identity documents.

Following the identification, they were shifted to the CCS Foreigner Detention Centre.

Bangladesh embassy informed

The information about the apprehended Bangladeshi nationals from Hyderabad was shared with their Embassy via the Indian Ministry of External Affairs.

For the repatriation, a team of the Border Security Force on Thursday escorted the individuals to an authorized entry point on the India-Bangladesh border.