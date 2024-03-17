Bangladeshi pilgrim saved after respiratory distress at Makkah’s Grand Mosque

Riyadh: A medical team saved the life of an Bangladeshi pilgrim who suffered respiratory distress and fainted while performing the Umrah rituals in the Grand Mosque of Makkah.

The ambulance teams from the Saudi Red Crescent Authority (SRCA) in Makkah during their routine patrols in the outer courtyards of the mosque discovered the unconscious man in his fifties, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

According to Dr Mustafa Baljoun, Director General of the Authority’s branch in Makkah, they immediately initiated cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) using a defibrillator (AED).

Fortunately, their efforts paid off, and the pilgrim’s pulse returned

After his condition stabilized, the pilgrim was taken to Al-Haram Emergency Center 3 for further medical care and treatment.