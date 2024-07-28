Bangladeshi Youtuber’s makes video on how to illegally enter India

A video clip of a Bangladeshi YouTube channel ‘DH Travelling Info’ has sparked furore on social media. The clip purportedly shows the viewers on how illegally entry into India is made from Bangladesh.



Social media users have demanded that the Centre take strict action to prevent border infiltration.

Though the vlogger made the video with ‘no intention of encouraging illegal border crossing’, and he warns the viewers to not to attempt crossing the border, the video has sparked a heated debate on illegal immigration.

The vlogger is seen in the video walking near the barbed wires of the Indo-Bangladesh border. He mentions how common is border crossing in the region. He shows a pipeline which locals say that the tribals use to cross the border.

A Bangladeshi Youtuber shows how to illegally enter India from Bangladesh without any passport or visa…



He also reveals how cows are smuggled from India to Bangladesh through rivers..



The demographic change in the border areas is alarming. Central government should… pic.twitter.com/qVCCpk6UX4 — Sourish Mukherjee (@me_sourish_) July 26, 2024

Indo-Bangladesh border, at many places, allows friendly visits. Though smuggling and illegal migration across borders are real concerns for both nations, the residents of border villages have a rapport with the border forces, and are permitted for short visits.

“Meeting people across the border is permissible for cultural exchange for any kind of ceremony because the fence runs right through villages,” a Bangladeshi citizen who lived near the border told Siasat.com.

“Many families have some of their members living across the border. They inform the concerned authorities prior to any gathering, but obtaining permission is not always guaranteed,” he added.