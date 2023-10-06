Hyderabad: Banjara Hills SHO booked fake cases on pub owner for bribe, says ACB

Hyderabad: The Anti-Corruption Bureau registered a case of ‘criminal misconduct’ against Banjara Hills SHO M Narendra, sub-inspector S Naveen Reddy and home guard Sri Hari for harassing a pub owner and demanding a bribe of Rs 4.5 lakh as mamool.

On a complaint from the managing partner, Neela Rajeshwar Laxman Rao, of the Rocky Club Sky Lounge, Banjara Hills, the ACB booked the case and launched an enquiry. The amount was later reduced to Rs 3 lakh.

“In order to collect the bribe amount from Laxman Rao, the home guard made several Whatsapp calls to the complainant for the bribe amount. On failing to fulfil the demand, the SHO Banjara Hills registered a false case against him with the active assistance of the sub-inspector Naveen and detained them at the police station,” said the ACB officials.

The case is under investigation and further action will be taken as per due procedure of law. The ACB team visited Banjara Hills police station, conducted an enquiry and sought details about the case booked against Laxman Rao.

The ACB reportedly found some cash at the police station and seized the amount. Searches were also conducted at a few other places and are linked to this case.

