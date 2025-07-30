Banjara Hills temple row: Min Ponnam slams ‘politicisation’

Hyderabad: Telangana BC Welfare minister Ponnam Prabhakar on Tuesday, July 29, expressed strong disapproval regarding the alleged politicisation surrounding a temple being constructed on a vacant plot in Banjara Hills, Hyderabad.

Speaking to the media at the MLA Quarters in Hyderguda, Minister Prabhakar stated that if any legitimate application for a temple is submitted, the government would even be ready to undertake its construction.

He reiterated the government’s commitment to protecting public land and ensuring its use for the public’s benefit.

His remarks came on the same day that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Kompella Madhavi Latha on Tuesday, July 29, was placed under house arres

The police officials allegedly barred her from offering prayers at the temple. In a post on X, Latha said, “The Telangana government has placed me under house arrest. Is it a crime to express devotion during a festival?”

Tension at Banjara Hills temple land site

Tension broke out at MLA colony at Banjara Hills Road No 12 when a group of people tried to offer ‘bonam’ at the Ammavaru temple located there, on Tuesday, July 29.

Tensions have been brewing on site for the past two days after the local Shaikpet Tahsildar and his team allegedly damaged a temple and locked the gate to the place, claiming it is government land.

On Tuesday afternoon, several people, including women, came to the place in large numbers to offer prayers at the temple. The police, who were aware of the plans of the local people, barricaded the area.

In order to make their way inside, the mob damaged the temporary boundary wall put up using big asbestos sheets.

The police took a few people into custody and shifted them to different police stations. Police pickets have been deployed at the spot to prevent further trouble.