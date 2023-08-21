Bank manager in Telangana dies by suicide over work pressure

Suresh consumed pesticides in the office around 7.30 p.m. on August 17.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Published: 21st August 2023 11:11 am IST
police
Representative Image

Hyderabad: A bank manager in Telangana’s Kumaram Bheem Asifabad district has died by suicide allegedly due to work pressure.

Banoth Suresh, 35, working as the manager of State Bank of India (SBI) at Wankidi mandal, ended his life by consuming pesticides.

According to his family members, he was depressed due to the work pressure.

MS Education Academy

Suresh consumed pesticides in the office around 7.30 p.m. on August 17. When he started vomiting, the staff shifted him to the government hospital in Asifabad and informed his family staying in Asifabad.

After first aid, he was referred to a hospital in Mancherial. When his condition started deteriorating, he was shifted to a private hospital in Karimnagar, where he succumbed on August 20.

Suresh is survived by his wife Priyanka and a four-year-old son.

Priyanka said Suresh was feeling stressed due to work pressure. He used to tell her that he was handling the work of two people.

Hailing from Chintaguda village, Suresh was transferred as manager to the Wankidi branch a year ago.

On a complaint by Suresh’s father, police registered a case and took up investigation.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Published: 21st August 2023 11:11 am IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Telangana updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button