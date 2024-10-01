Bank manager jumps to death into sea, wife blames work pressure

A 40-year-old bank manager named Sushant Chakravarty reportedly jumped from the Atal Setu bridge, also known as the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL), into the sea on Monday morning.

Residing in Parel and working at a public-sector bank in Fort, he is believed to have taken this drastic action due to significant work-related stress.

The incident occurred around 9:57 am when Chakravarty parked his red Maruti Brezza on the southbound side of the bridge before leaping into the water.

Traffic police monitoring CCTV footage observed the event but could not reach him in time to intervene. They promptly notified the Sewri police and emergency services, including rescue teams.

During the search operation, documents found in his vehicle confirmed his identity and included contact details for his wife.

Upon being contacted, Chakravarty’s wife reportedly informed authorities that he had left home for work that morning. She noted that just a day prior, they had taken a family trip to Lonavala, during which he had expressed feelings of being overwhelmed by work pressure.

Although police are investigating the matter and have examined his mobile phone, no suicide note has been discovered thus far.

The police have registered a case of accidental death and continue their search for Chakravarty in the sea.