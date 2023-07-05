Banks in Hyderabad to remain shut for 8 days in July; Know list of holidays

Hyderabad: The banks in Hyderabad are going to remain closed for eight days in July 2023 due to various holidays. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has announced the bank holidays.

As per RBI, there are a total of 15 holidays in the current month, including Sundays, the second and fourth Saturdays. These holidays are recognized under the Negotiable Instruments Act.

However, it’s important to note that these holidays may vary from state to state, so not all banks across the country will be closed on all 15 days.

For the residents of Hyderabad, the banks will remain closed on Sundays and second and third Saturday. Additionally, banks in Hyderabad will also be closed on July 29 on account of Muharram.

While banks will be closed on these designated holidays, customers can still access online banking operations.

List of bank holidays in July 2023

Below is the list of bank holidays in the month of July 2023. Not all holidays will be observed by banks in Hyderabad.

July 2: Sunday July 5: Guru Hargobind Ji’s Birthday July 6: MHIP Day July 8: Second Saturday July 9: Sunday July 11: Ker Puja July 13: Bhanu Jayanti July 16: Sunday July 17: U Tirot Sing Day July 21: Drukpa Tshe-zi July 22: Fourth Saturday July 23: Sunday July 28: Ashoora July 29: Muharram July 30: Sunday

Out of these holidays in July, banks in Hyderabad will remain closed on July 2, 8, 9, 16, 22, 23, 29 and 30.

Types of banks in Hyderabad, other cities in India

There are several types of banks in Hyderabad and other cities in India. Each of them has its own distinct characteristics and functions. List of some types of banks in India is as follows:

Public sector banks

Private sector banks

Co-operative banks

Regional rural banks

Payment banks

Small finance banks

Foreign banks

Out of 15 holidays in July, each of these banks decides when to remain shut based on their state.