Banks to remain shut for 12 days in March; Know list of holidays

New Delhi: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has announced the bank holidays for March 2023. There are 12 holidays listed by the central bank, including four weekly offs, the second and fourth Saturdays. These holidays are recognized under the Negotiable Instruments Act.

It’s important to note that the holidays may vary from state to state, so not all banks across the country will be closed on all 12 days.

While banks will be closed on the designated holidays, customers will still be able to access online banking operations.

It’s always best to plan ahead and make arrangements to ensure that any necessary banking transactions are taken care of before the holidays.

List of bank holidays in March 2023

Below is the list of bank holidays in the month of March 2023

March 3: Chapchar Kut March 5: Sunday March 7: Holi/Holi (Second Day)/Holika Dahan/Dhulandi/Dol Jatra March 8: Dhuleti/Doljatra/Holi/Yaosang 2nd Day March 9: Holi March 11: Second Saturday March 12: Sunday March 19: Sunday March 22: Gudi Padwa/Ugadi Festival/Bihar Divas/Sajibu Nongmapanba (Cheiraoba)/Telugu New Year’s Day/1st Navratra March 25: Fourth Saturday March 26: Sunday March 30: Shree Ram Navami

Out of these bank holidays in March, four are Sundays.

Types of banks in India

There are several types of banks in India. Each of them has its own distinct characteristics and functions. List of some types of banks in India is as follows:

Public sector banks

Private sector banks

Co-operative banks

Regional rural banks

Payment banks

Small finance banks

Foreign banks

Out of 12 holidays in March, each of these banks decides when to remain shut based on their state.