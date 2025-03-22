Banners banned at Uppal stadium? HCA president clarifies ahead of SRH opener

Hyderabad is set to host nine matches including two playoffs this year.

Photo of Mohammed Baleegh Mohammed Baleegh Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 22nd March 2025 2:33 pm IST
Banners will be allowed during IPL matches: HCA President
Uppal Stadium (X photo)

Hyderabad: With Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) set to play their opening match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 at Uppal Stadium on Sunday, March 23, the president of the Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) has stated that fans of opposing teams will be permitted to carry banners inside the stadium.

Hyderabad Institute of Excellence

His response comes amid a query regarding claims that opposition fans were prevented from bringing banners into the stadium. Rao denied these allegations and confirmed that guidelines from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) are being followed. “Let’s say there is a match between Hyderabad and Rajasthan; then Rajasthan fans will be allowed to carry their banners inside. We will restrict fans other than that,” the President told Siasat.com.

Also Read
Ahead of IPL 2025, police tighten security at Uppal stadium

This clarification is significant as several fans have reported being barred from carrying banners during matches against SRH in the previous years.

MS Creative School

Hyderabad is scheduled to host nine matches this year, including two playoffs.

The Indian Premier League kicks off on Saturday with the Kolkata Knight Riders facing off against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

Tags
Photo of Mohammed Baleegh Mohammed Baleegh Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 22nd March 2025 2:33 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button