Banners banned at Uppal stadium? HCA president clarifies ahead of SRH opener

Hyderabad: With Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) set to play their opening match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 at Uppal Stadium on Sunday, March 23, the president of the Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) has stated that fans of opposing teams will be permitted to carry banners inside the stadium.

His response comes amid a query regarding claims that opposition fans were prevented from bringing banners into the stadium. Rao denied these allegations and confirmed that guidelines from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) are being followed. “Let’s say there is a match between Hyderabad and Rajasthan; then Rajasthan fans will be allowed to carry their banners inside. We will restrict fans other than that,” the President told Siasat.com.

This clarification is significant as several fans have reported being barred from carrying banners during matches against SRH in the previous years.

Hyderabad is scheduled to host nine matches this year, including two playoffs.

The Indian Premier League kicks off on Saturday with the Kolkata Knight Riders facing off against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at Eden Gardens in Kolkata.