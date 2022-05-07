BanShardaUniversity: After question paper row, faculty suspended

The hashtag #BanShardaUniversity was trending on social media on Thursday when a snippet of a BA political science question paper asked students about similarities between Fascism/Nazism and Hindu right-wing (Hindutva). The university has suspended the concerned faculty who came up with the question.

A three-member committee has been set up to look into the matter. A statement has been released by the university on its official Twitter account that says, “The University regrets that such an incident has taken place that may have the potential of fomenting social discord.”

The question was – Do you find any similarities between Fascism/Nazism and Hindu right-wing (Hindutva). Elaborate with arguments.”

Twitter users descended upon Sharda University in a bid to cancel it, claiming that it is ‘vilifying Hindus’. However, many others believe it was relevant to a political science exam.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Vikas Pritam Sinha had expressed displeasure over the incident. “The university’s name is ‘Sharda’ but it asks students to prove Hinduism as essentially equivalent to Fascism and Nazism,” he had tweeted.