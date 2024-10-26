Bansuri alleges Rs 8,500 cr scam in Delhi govt over Yamuna cleaning

New Delhi: The AAP-led Delhi government is involved in a scam of Rs 8,500 crore in the name of cleaning the Yamuna River whose water quality has not improved after the party’s decade-long rule, BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj said on Saturday, October 26.

“Except for making promises, the AAP government has not done anything to clean the Yamuna. The AAP is indulging only in publicity and corruption but not working for the public which will surely show it the door in the upcoming Assembly elections,” said the MP from the New Delhi constituency.

Claiming that Delhi wants change and not excuses, she said, that after the next Assembly elections, the double-engine government in Delhi will clean the polluted river.

“After BJP’s victory in the Assembly elections, the first Cabinet meeting will approve the constitution of a tribunal for cleaning of the river,” Swaraj told IANS.

She claimed that the AAP government is feeling the heat after Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva took a dip in the polluted river to highlight its bad state. Sachdeva has since been hospitalised for itching and breathing issues.

Talking about an alleged assault on AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal during a march, Swaraj said the AAP has been blaming the BJP for the incident but the allegations are baseless.

“The incident reflects public anger over the AAP government’s failure and is a manifestation of anti-incumbency,” she said.

The people who have been named by AAP leader Sanjay Singh for the incident and defamed as “goons” also are residents of Delhi and have a right to protest and raise their concerns, she said.

Earlier on Thursday, Sachdeva took a dip to mark his protest against the Delhi government and AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal over the latter’s unfulfilled promise of cleaning the Yamuna.

After taking the dip, Sachdeva said that the BJP was seeking answers from the chief minister of Delhi and also from the person who controls the government from behind the scenes after coming out on bail on the use of Rs 8,500 crore allocated by the central government for cleaning the Yamuna.

“They must come forward and explain what they have done to clean the Yamuna River,” he said.