Delhi L-G posts pictures of polluted Yamuna on Social media, calls for action

New Delhi: Amid escalating pollution levels in the national capital, Delhi L-G Vinai Kumar Saxena took to social media platform X on Tuesday, October 22 to address the deteriorating condition of the Yamuna River.

L-G shared current images of the river, emphasising the urgency of the situation and the need for prompt and concrete action.

यमुना जी की ये तस्वीरें आज सुबह की हैं। ज़िम्मेदार कौन है ?



सच की एक बड़ी बुरी आदत होती है, वह दबाये नहीं दबती।



मीडिया/सोशल मीडिया पर आक्षेप, दोषारोपण और बहानेबाजी करने से बेहतर होगा कि इस बदतर स्थिति से दिल्ली के लोगों और विशेषकर छठ उपासकों और व्रतियों को निजात दिलाएं।

निवारण… pic.twitter.com/rSUIzXg8PB — LG Delhi (@LtGovDelhi) October 22, 2024

“These pictures of Yamuna ji are from this morning. Who is responsible? Truth has a very bad habit, it cannot be suppressed. Instead of making accusations, allegations, and excuses on media/social media, it would be better to provide relief to the people of Delhi and especially to Chhath worshippers and those fasting, from this worsening situation,” L-G posted. He added, “I expect concrete steps for redressal.”

The remarks come in the wake of widespread public concern about the state of the Yamuna, exacerbated by rising pollution levels in Delhi. Toxic foam was once again spotted floating on the river, particularly in the Kalindi Kunj area, signalling the ongoing environmental degradation of the Yamuna River.

Earlier on Monday, Delhi’s Air Quality Index (AQI) plunged into the ‘very poor’ category, marking a new low for air quality this season. According to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the 24-hour average AQI stood at 307 as of 7:15 am in Delhi. Some areas fared worse, with Anand Vihar recording an AQI of 367, which falls in the ‘hazardous’ range.

Also Read Influx of buses from other states increasing pollution in Delhi: Atishi

Delhi has long struggled with severe pollution, particularly during the winter months, when a combination of stubble burning in neighbouring states, low wind speeds, and firecrackers during festivals exacerbate the situation. The city is known as one of the world’s most polluted capitals, with air quality routinely dipping to dangerous levels.

In response to the mounting crisis, the Delhi government has already implemented a ban on the production, storage, sale, and use of firecrackers until January 1, 2025. The ban is part of a broader effort to curb air pollution, which seasonally worsens during the winter due to a combination of local and regional factors.

Despite such measures, Delhi continues to battle both air and water pollution. The rising toxicity of the Yamuna River is a particularly pressing concern, especially with the Chhath Puja festival approaching. Many worshippers use the river for religious rituals, and the presence of toxic foam poses serious health risks.