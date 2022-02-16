Bappi Lahiri passes away: Modi, Amit Shah & others offer condolences

Mumbai: Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi have expressed deep grief over the demise of singer and music composer Bappi Lahiri. Union Ministers Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah and others also expressed grief over the demise of Lahiri.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister Modi said, “Shri Bappi Lahiri Ji’s music was all encompassing, beautifully expressing diverse emotions. People across generations could relate to his works. His lively nature will be missed by everyone. Saddened by his demise. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti.”

Vice president Naidu said, “In the demise of Shri Bappi Lahiri, India has lost yet another veteran singer and composer. Bappi Da will always be remembered for his foot-tapping numbers. My deepest condolences to his family and followers. Om Shanti!.”

Home Minister Shah said, “Pained to learn about the passing away of legendary singer and composer, Bappi Lahiri Ji. His demise leaves a big void in the world of Indian music. Bappi Da will be remembered for his versatile singing and lively nature. My condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti.”

Expressing his grief, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said, “Deeply saddened by the demise of renowned musician Bappi Lahiri. He decorated many songs with his tunes. He had a fine and deep understanding of music. Bappida was always aware of social concerns as well. My condolences to his family and fans in this hour of grief. Peace!”

BJP chief J.P. Nadda said, “Deeply saddened by the demise of popular music composer & legendary singer, Bappi Lahiri Ji. He will be remembered for his iconic singing. My condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti.”