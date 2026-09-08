BAPS clarifies no one denied access during Eiffel Tower visit

Paris: The BAPS (Bochasanwasi Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha) Hindu temple in Paris has clarified that the private visit by a delegation from the temple to the Eiffel Tower was coordinated with the monument’s management and scheduled at the beginning of regular opening hours to minimise inconvenience to other visitors.

In a statement on X, the BAPS temple said access to the Eiffel Tower was never denied to anyone, while offering its “sincere apologies” to anyone who may have been hurt or faced any inconvenience due to the situation.

The clarification followed a strike by Eiffel Tower staff over allegations that female employees were removed from the premises during the delegation’s visit. The dispute was linked to the private visit last week by a group of around 100 people associated with BAPS who were in France for celebrations surrounding the inauguration of a temple in the Paris suburbs.

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“We respect the concerns raised and take them very seriously. Due to the size of our delegation, the visit was arranged in conjunction with the Eiffel Tower team at the start of normal opening hours to avoid disrupting or inconveniencing others. To the best of our knowledge, at no point was anyone prevented access to the Eiffel Tower. Nevertheless, we sincerely apologise for any pain or inconvenience caused. We believe in the universal values of mutual respect and service,” read a statement issued by the temple.

Paris Mayor Emmanuel Gregoire said that an investigation would be initiated “as soon as possible.”

In a post on social media platform X, he said, “I am taking note of the anger expressed by the employees of the Eiffel Tower, and I want to tell them that their discontent is legitimate.”

“It is urgent that all light be shed on the facts that led to this protest,” Gregoire wrote.

French equality minister Aurore Berge also reacted on X, saying, “In France, we do not ask women to erase themselves. No dogma, no religion is above the laws of the Republic.”

Criticising the incident, far-right presidential candidate Marine Le Pen said France would “never accept that women’s presence be ‘limited’.”

The Tower, which attracts nearly seven million visitors annually, remained closed throughout Monday but is set to reopen as usual on Tuesday, according to a staff representative.