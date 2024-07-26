Barack, Michelle Obama endorse Kamala Harris for US President

The Obamas are among the last major Democratic party figures to formally endorse Kamala Harris in her presidential bid.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 26th July 2024 5:30 pm IST
US Vice Prez Harris calls for increasing flow of aid to Gaza
US vice president Kamala Harris.

Washington: Former US President Barack Obama and his wife Michelle Obama endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris in her bid for the presidential race on Friday. “Earlier this week, Michelle and I called our friend Kamala Harris.

We told her we think she’ll make a fantastic president of the United States and that she has our full support. At this critical moment for our country, we’re going to do everything we can to make sure she wins in November. We hope you’ll join us,” Barack Obama posted on Twitter while also sharing the video of the conversation.

During the phone call, the Obamas told Harris that they’d “do everything” to get her through the upcoming US elections and into the Oval Office. “I am proud of you. This is going to be historic,” Michelle Obama told Harris. Expressing her gratitude, Harris said, “Michelle, Barack, this means so much to me.

MS Education Academy

I am looking forward to doing this with the two of you.” “The words that you have spoken and the friendship that you have given over all these years mean more than I can express. So thank you both; it means so much to me. And we’re going to have some fun with this, too,” she added.

Also Read
Indian-origin Kamala Harris has several strengths but will she be able to win the election?

The Obamas are among the last major Democratic party figures to formally endorse Kamala Harris in her presidential bid after US President Joe Biden dropped out of the race under mounting pressure from those skeptical of his chances. Harris is believed to have already picked up endorsements from the majority of Congressional Democrats and Governors.

The governors backing her included most of those who were expected to throw their hats in the ring, such as Gavin Newsom of California, Josh Shapiro of Pennsylvania, Andy Beshear of Kentucky, and Gretchen Whitmer of Michigan.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 26th July 2024 5:30 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Politics updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button