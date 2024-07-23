Indian-origin Kamala Harris has several strengths but will she be able to win the election?

The United States could elect its first female President in 248 years.

As America celebrated its birthday on July 4, it’s important to note that the country has never had a woman as its head of state. Hillary Clinton almost won the Presidency but ultimately failed.

The uncertainty surrounding the Democratic Party’s nomination, despite President Biden’s endorsement of Vice President Kamala Harris and the support of other influential Democratic leaders, underscores the gravity of this decision.

Kamala, the first woman vice president, made history four years ago. Will she make history again by running for President? Can she win? Her potential is not just inspiring, but it also gives hope that could change the political scene. She has to do two things. First, she needs to get the Democratic Party’s nomination, and then she needs to win. Time is short, with only four months left before the election on November 5.

She is already well-positioned for the nomination as VP. Kamala’s past, including her unsuccessful bid for the 2020 Democratic Party nomination, affects her current prospects. This bid, while unsuccessful, was a significant milestone in her political career and shaped her into the leader she is today.

Indian-origin Kamala Harris has several strengths and a few weaknesses. Her current position as Vice President and her qualifications to assume the role of President in an emergency are her essential advantages.

Four years ago, Kamala hoped Biden would finish one term and say goodbye to the White House. However, Biden stuck to his decision and insisted on running for a second term. This was the situation until Sunday. But Biden surprised everyone by deciding to withdraw and endorse his Vice President.

Kamala’s potential rivals for the nomination and many of Biden’s supporters, including Bill Clinton, have endorsed Kamala Harris. Hillary, who ran for President in 2016, fully supports Kamala’s candidacy.

The vice-president’s main task should be to stress that many people don’t like Trump, appeal to moderate voters in critical swing states, and motivate Democratic supporters who have been feeling low lately. It’s important to match the enthusiasm that many supporters of the former President have shown.

Kamala is 59 years old, which works in her favour compared to Trump, who is 78. Her age is not a drawback, but a substantial age difference could bring about change. She can attract undecided voters by highlighting her achievements to gain their support. Kamala Harris has several advantages:

1. She is well-known nationwide due to her previous roles as a prosecutor, senator, and fighter.

2. She could bring together moderate and conservative members of her Party and act as a unifying force. To defeat Trump, the Party must unite to support her.

3. She may have access to some of Biden’s campaign funds, but she still needs to gain the confidence of donors that she is the right candidate.

4. She must work hard to appeal to Black, Asian, and female voters and gain support from other minority groups and younger voters. This could help her chances against Trump in swing states.

Fifthly, she could attack Trump on the same grounds he wanted Biden to go. Harris could legitimately claim Biden’s legacy as Biden has served the country well, except on issues like the Palestine-Israel war and the Ukraine war.

After Biden decided not to run for President, Harris said she plans to “earn and win this nomination.” She also pledged to do “everything in my power to unite the Democratic Party and our nation, to defeat Donald Trump and his extreme Project 2025 agenda.” Harris’s mission is urgent and crucial, and she needs to gain the support of those who are uncertain or critical to achieve her goal.

She faces challenges such as her past unsuccessful bid for the 2020 nomination, her approval ratings, and the need to secure significant funding for her campaign. According to a recent NBC News poll, Trump was ahead of Biden by 45% to 43%, and Trump also led Harris by the same two-point margin of 47% to 45%.

Before the November election, the vice president’s team should plan how to defeat Trump. She should be ready to face racism from the Trump campaign and run as a Democratic nominee who is a Black and South Asian American woman. Successful role models to follow include Barack Obama, the first Black major party nominee in 2008, and John F. Kennedy, the first Catholic nominee in 1960. She needs to focus on abortion, immigration, and the economy to her advantage.

“Trump’s team may criticize Harris as inexperienced and risky, but she has more than 100 days to secure the Democrats’ nomination and sway undecided voters. This election is a critical decision that will shape America’s future.”

Biden’s exit has energized the Democratic. It is up to Kamala to seize the moment to surge forward. Can she step in and be the natural leader in America? Her capacity to lead the next few weeks will show whether she can.