Barbeque Holic the new restaurant in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: With social lives finally back on track thanks to reduced Covid cases, the hospitality industry is finally getting a much-needed boost. For gourmets, it’s back to dining out and looking forward to new restaurants and culinary experiences.

Two women entrepreneurs have come forward and opened a swanky new restaurant Barbecue Holic at the posh Kondapur area. This new restaurant will transport you to the various regions of the State with its simple yet exotic, wholesome fare and a menu that draws inspiration from the regions of Telangana.

Launched in partnership the duo women entrepreneurs have a charming space which is reminiscent of traditional italian Pizzerias with its warm accents live kitchen that lets you watch the action kebab grills right on your table besides the Hyderabadi as well as South Indian cuisines

The menu lists signatures such as creamy pastas, authentic Neapolitan-style pizzas, among other regional specialties. Pair these with Indian phirnis gulabjamuns and other craft juices from their mocktail segment.

The place was inaugurated by MLAs Sandra Venkata Veeraiah and Arekapudi Gandhi who appreciated these women entrepreneurs for taking on the male bastion they wished them success and urged more woman to come forward and be part of the hospitality industry.

Expert Chefs at Barbeque Holic have curated exceptional dishes from various regional cuisines like tender tangdi kebabs, Schezwan Chilli Wings, Chicken Kalmi Tangdi. Chicken Reshmi Tikka ,Chapli Kebab ,Chilly Garlic Prawns, Coastal BBQ Fish and many more For the vegetarians there are Jamaican Spicy Potato, Golden Fried Crispy Corn Veg Cutlet BBQ Pineapple, Bhuna Potato, Cauliflower Manchurian and the list is endless In addition Barbecue Holic also offers an array of flavourful Indian chaats

In the main course for the Non-Vegetarians there is Chicken Dum Biryani Chicken Fried Rice Mamsam Kura (Mutton Rogan josh) Kodi kura (Chicken Curry) Chepala Pulusu (Fish Curry) Egg Masala Chicken Garlic Noodles , Chilli Chicken besides others. For the vegetarians too there is Dum Biryani, Kadai Paneer, Mushroom-Baby Corn Taka Tak Kolhapuri, Brown Garlic Fried Rice, Hakka Noodles Manchurian (Wet) Tomato Dal Ulavacharu with Cream Sambar Veg Plain Rice and many more. For those wanting to try pizzaz, pastas the restaurant serves them piping hot and does not let you down.

End your meal with mouth watering desserts like the BBQ Spl Halwa, Angoori Gulab Jamun, Kesari Phirni, Jalebi while in the continental category there is Chocolate Brownie, Zoccatto, Fresh Fruit Truffle Chocolate Pastry, Butterscotch Pastry, Marble Cheese Cake Mango Mousse, Ice Cream Pot in different Flavours Fruit Salad and many more.